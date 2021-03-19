Freezin’ 4 Reasons mission brings awareness to homeless families in the Northwoods

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The local 11th Annual Freezin’ 4 Reasons event is scheduled to be held COVID style this year.

Since the event was virtual last year, coordinators say they found a new location that is pandemic friendly and keeps participants socially distant at six feet apart.

To be extra careful during the event, they ask people to wear a mask as well.

According to a release, the event is scheduled for March 26 from 3:15 to 8 p.m. at InVenture North (1320 Main Street, Marinette).

Event staff says people can donate or register by visiting their website, Facebook page, email svdpsjcmarinette@gmail.com, or call 715 735 9100 Ext 106.

What is the reason for the freezin’ event?

The whole purpose revolves around creating awareness of homelessness families in the area.

Organizers say the money raised from the event will be deposited into a restricted fund at The Stephenson National Bank and Trust and will be utilized throughout the year to maintain shelter or secure housing for Marinette and Peshtigo greater area homeless families.

The student team that raises the most pre-event funds will be named and celebrated at the event, with their team picture sent to the local papers.

Organizers welcome other area Youth athletic groups, church youth groups, school clubs, Student Senates, businesses, and organizations to take part. If you are curious, registration materials are on their website.

They also challenge local businesses to create team(s) of four adults to participate by covering four busy corners: Hall Ave by Walgreens, Lauerman corner at the Hwy 41 Bridge, corner by Kwik Trip, and corner of Wells and Main Street. You can contact Jeanne Harper, to confirm your team, svdpsjcmarinette@gmail.com or 715 923 9549.

The area speakers present a 10-15 minutes presentation during a to-be-determined hour between 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Pizza will be purchased throughout the event and participants are asked to bring desserts or snacks to share with others.

Thrivent Choice charitable grant program and Thielen Funeral Home will cover Shooby’s specially designed Freezin’ 4 Reasons t-shirts for the first 30 participants donating pre-event funds.