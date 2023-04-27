(WFRV) – A freight train in Wisconsin derailed along the Mississippi River which caused multiple railway cars to get sent into the water.

Wisconsin Congressman Derrick Van Orden says his staff was made aware of a train derailment south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that STH 35 from STH 171 to STH 82 in Desoto is closed.

Video obtained by Local 5, shows multiple box cars in the water. The Associated Press says that two cars ended up in the river. Batteries were believed to be onboard but were contained and don’t pose a threat to the public.

There is reportedly no need for evacuation according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.