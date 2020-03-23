Freighter carrying road salt goes aground in Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A freighter ship carrying road salt ran aground on Thursday, about five miles north of Green Bay.

According to the Coast Guard, the Algoma Conveyor lost propulsion and ended up out of the navigational channel getting stuck in the Bay of Green Bay.

The Coast Guard says there were 18 crew members aboard the ship and no injuries were reported.

There was no pollution as a cause of the aground.

The Coast Guard says they plan to remove a couple of tons of salt to lighten the load and hopefully free the stuck ship.

