DALE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 59-year-old man from Fremont was arrested for his 8th OWI after authorities found a vehicle crashed into a tree in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 11 around 2 a.m., deputies were called to a bar for a report of people complaining of injuries from a crash. When authorities arrived they found two people who were occupants of the vehicle that walked into the bar asking for help.

Before officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the bar. The driver was later found by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The vehicle was found crashed into a tree on STH 96, not far from the bar. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Allen Mande, who is from Fremont.

Mande was arrested for his 8th offense OWI, and it was later found out that his driver’s license was revoked for previous violations, he is presently on probation.

He is currently being held at the Outagamie County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.