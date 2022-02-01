Fremont-Wolf River firefighter dies from COVID complications

FREMONT, Wis (WFRV) – A Fremont-Wolf River firefighter who was with the department for 35-years died after complications from COVID-19.

According to the Fremont-Wolf River Fire Department, 66-year-old Robert (Bob) Stevens passed away on Jan. 27. Stevens was reportedly a 35-year-veteran of the department.

He was a firefighter/water rescue specialist.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an Executive Order to have flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin be flown at half-staff on Feb. 2.

“Whether defending health and safety, being there for folks in times of need, or helping others enjoy the great outdoors, Bob dedicated more than half of his life to serving the people of his community and he will be forever remembered for his dedication,” said Gov. Evers.

In Gov. Evers release it mentioned that Stevens died due to complications from getting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

