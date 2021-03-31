Fremont woman arrested for sixth OWI offense

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(WFRV) – A woman was arrested for her sixth OWI offense after he was driving unsafely on the highway.

On March 31 around 5:55 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac post received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on County Highway U in Outagamie County.

According to authorities, 45-year-old Dawn Bowden-Higginbotham from Fremont was arrested by a Wisconsin State Trooper after she was stopped for unsafe lane deviations. Field sobriety tests were attempted and Bowden-Higginbotham was arrested.

Bowden-Higginbotham was issued an Operating after Revocation offense citation and arrested on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated 6th offense.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon, Appleton North and Bay Port have big days at sectional swimming

Ashwaubenon swimmers power through shortened season and shortened training

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame edges Menasha in Thursday Kickoff

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week, perennial powers flex in FVCC

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt on Sports Xtra