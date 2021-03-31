Fremont woman arrested for sixth OWI offense

(WFRV) – A woman was arrested for her sixth OWI offense after he was driving unsafely on the highway.

On March 31 around 5:55 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac post received a complaint of a possible impaired driver on County Highway U in Outagamie County.

According to authorities, 45-year-old Dawn Bowden-Higginbotham from Fremont was arrested by a Wisconsin State Trooper after she was stopped for unsafe lane deviations. Field sobriety tests were attempted and Bowden-Higginbotham was arrested.

Bowden-Higginbotham was issued an Operating after Revocation offense citation and arrested on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated 6th offense.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.