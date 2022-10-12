MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – With tourism continuing to boom in northeast Wisconsin, the City of Manitowoc’s Department of Tourism thought it was time for a new chapter and developed a new logo for Visit Manitowoc.

Upon its creation, Visit Manitowoc temporarily adopted the City of Manitowoc’s logo while researching, developing, and designing a complete visual identity.

The new logo best positions Visit Manitowoc, the City of Manitowoc’s official Destination Marketing Organization, to market Manitowoc now and into the future like never before.

Visit Manitowoc’s new logo

Visit Manitowoc’s new logo consists of a comprehensive color palette, series of fonts, and logos, iterated for various end uses.

The color blue represents Manitowoc’s beautiful lakeshore, along with an abstract Manitowoc ‘M’ that was inspired by the waves of Lake Michigan.

The sailboats on the logo are a nod to the city’s rich shipbuilding history as well as the landscaping of farmland.

Wisconsin is strategically included in the main font, to serve as a place maker as Visit Manitowoc markets to leisure travelers, in publications, and at conferences nationwide.

“We are thrilled to finally release Visit Manitowoc’s visual identity and embark in the next exciting chapter in marketing Manitowoc as a premier travel destination,” said Courtney Hansen, Visit Manitowoc’s Director of Tourism. “We strongly believe that the future of tourism has never been brighter in Manitowoc. This fresh, new brand will aid in showcasing and elevating our destination to make a profound economic impact across our community through tourism.”

The new visual identity will be a major piece of upcoming projects including Manitowoc’s official visitor information center at 824 S 8th Street, opening November 23, the joint Visit Manitowoc EXPLORE TWO RIVERS Visitor Guide set to release in January 2023, and the new visitmanitowoc.com that will launch in early 2023.

For more information on the City of Manitowoc, click here.