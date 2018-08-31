Friday Night Movies Coming to Ariens Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Film buffs, families and friends alike can now spend their Friday nights on Ariens Hill with the start of "Movies at Titletown".

A large screen will be positioned at the bottom of the hill while attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets along the slope. Tonight's film, which will be "Paddington 2", is scheduled to begin at sunset, which is expected to be at around 7-30 p.m. Meanwhile, seat-saving on the hill will start at 6 p.m., so be sure to get there nice and early.

"Movies at Titletown" will continue every Friday night through September 28.

Here is a schedule for the rest of "Movies at Titletown":