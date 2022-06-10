GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay summer tradition makes its full-scale return on Friday, June 10.

Fridays on the Fox is back after being canceled in 2020 and hosting a scaled-back version in 2021.

“It’s a thrilling step back into normalcy and back to inviting all these huge crowds and huge amounts of foot traffic to the district,” said Emily Cubitt, the Marketing Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc.

Every Friday from 6 – 9:30 p.m., bring a chair, grab a drink, and listen to live music as the sun sets on the Fox River.

Fridays on the Fox is just one of many recurring events set to be held this summer in Green Bay and is presented by Associated Bank and Breakthrough, with concessions provided by Hagemeister Park.

The lineup of musicians includes: