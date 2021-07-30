Fridays on the Fox returns to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – A pandemic altered version of Fridays on the Fox returned to City Deck at Washington Street Friday night.

The N.E.W. Piano Guys rocked a huge crowd. Many brought their own lawn chairs to enjoy the sing-along and a picture-perfect sunset.

It was the first of two live musical performances. A much shorter schedule than the usual Fridays on the Fox which was outright canceled last year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

People in the crowd told Local 5 News that they are aware of the recent increase in coronavirus infections but felt safe, even with so many people, because the event is outdoors.

“It’s a concern but you have got to stay with what the experts say,” said Adam Ouattara of Green Bay. “If you’re vaccinated you can be out or just be smart about it.”

Hagemeister Park was serving food and drinks both inside and outside. Staffer Steven Pinzer said it was a great turnout considering it’s been such a long time.

“We didn’t have it last year,” lamented Pinzer. “It used to be eight of them I believe. People counted on it. Friday nights. Fridays on the Fox.”

There’s only one more opportunity to enjoy Fridays on the Fox this summer. The next concert is on August 13th featuring the Cougars.

Music begins around 6:30 but folks gather much earlier.

They ask that you not bring your pets.