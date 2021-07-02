GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Fridays on the Fox returns to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are not only celebrating the Fourth of July weekend but are now also celebrating the return of Fridays on the Fox.

According to Downtown Green Bay, Friday on the Fox will return to the CityDeck on July 30 and on August 13 for two live music performances. Organizers say during those select Fridays, they will be hosting local favorite bands along the waterfront and selling delicious concessions and brews for residents to enjoy.

Both events are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will be free to the public. However, organizers add that CityDeck’s seating is limited so guests are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chair. Attendees will be able to enjoy performances from the N.E.W. Piano Guys on July 30, and The Cougars on August 13.

“Fridays on the Fox never fails to bring the people of Green Bay together,” states Jeff Mirkes, Executive
Director of Downtown Green Bay Inc. “The combination of exciting music, delicious local food, and a picturesque location makes for a great night in the city!”

Event officials note that per city ordinances, smoking, dogs, and other pets will be prohibited at the events.

