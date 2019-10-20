Friends and Family Remember “Hollywood”

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of friends and family gathered to say goodbye to one of Neenah’s most well-known residents, Kevin Hein; affectionately known by many as “Hollywood”.

Hein was shot and killed during armed robbery at Short Branch Saloon on October 14, 2019.

A motorcycle ride and memorial services were held for Kevin Hein.

A Pierce fire truck led the motorcade from Appleton to Hollywood’s funeral in Clintonville.

Hein worked at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton for more than thirty years as a welder and an assembler.

Family and friends lined the streets near Christus Lutheran Church to pay their last respects to someone, many described as “the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back”

“This is the type of person that you don’t ever meet in life and when you do, you know you are automatically friends with him. He’s one of the closest friends I’ve ever had. I’m gonna miss him deeply. “ Mike Bowen, friend of “Hollywood for more than 20 years

The suspect is still on the loose, contact Neenah police if you have any information relating to this incident.