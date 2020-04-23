Closings
Friends, family surprise Coleman area couple on 70th wedding anniversary

COLEMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – In this time of uncertainty, there are some things that are certain – cherishing the ones we love. This is especially true when you’ve been married for 70 years.

Leo and Cecile Seefeldt of the Coleman area celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Wednesday night.

To help them commemorate the special day, their family and friends surprised them with a parade.

Leo and Cecile have two sons, eight grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

The couple has been farming for decades. At 92, Leo still helps out on the farm. He has built silos and helped build many barns, sheds, houses, and more – wherever he was needed.

His family says Leo comes to the barn every morning and drives tractor when need. Leo is also a veteran and a retired volunteer member of the Grover/Porterfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Both Leo and Cecile enjoy cutting their own firewood and some for the grandkids.

They are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in the Town of Grover. Leo and Cecile taught Sunday School for many years – Leo still teaches 7th and 8th graders – and were members of the choir.

Leo is a member of the Men’s Club and Cecile was a member of St. John’s Ladies Aide and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society.

Their family says. “Both keep repeating ‘God has surely Blessed us’ over and over.”

Happy anniversary, Leo and Cecile, from WFRV Local 5!

