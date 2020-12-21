NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Friends of Peninsula State Park receives DNR Partnership Award

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured: Jennifer Birkholz, Pen Park assistant superintendent & Chris Holicek, Friends of Peninsula State Park president

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of Peninsula State Park announced on Monday they have received the 2019-20 Friends Partnership Award from the Bureau of Parks and Recreation of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The award recognizes the Parks’ efforts to raise $750,000 for the rebuilding of Eagle Tower and $360,000 for an addition to the Nature Center, along with other fund-raising and volunteer activities in support of Peninsula State Park.

  • Courtesy of Friends of Peninsula State Park
  • Pictured: Jennifer Birkholz, Pen Park assistant superintendent & Chris Holicek, Friends of Peninsula State Park president

“We are grateful to be honored with this award. We enjoy a wonderful working partnership with local park staff and the DNR.” Jennifer Birkholz, assistant park superintendent, adds that “It would be hard to imagine where the park would be today without this unbelievably dedicated group of people, but thankfully we don’t have to,” shares Chris Holicek, Friends of Peninsula State Park Friends, president.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week