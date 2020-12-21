Friends of Peninsula State Park receives DNR Partnership Award

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of Peninsula State Park announced on Monday they have received the 2019-20 Friends Partnership Award from the Bureau of Parks and Recreation of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The award recognizes the Parks’ efforts to raise $750,000 for the rebuilding of Eagle Tower and $360,000 for an addition to the Nature Center, along with other fund-raising and volunteer activities in support of Peninsula State Park.

Courtesy of Friends of Peninsula State Park

Pictured: Jennifer Birkholz, Pen Park assistant superintendent & Chris Holicek, Friends of Peninsula State Park president

“We are grateful to be honored with this award. We enjoy a wonderful working partnership with local park staff and the DNR.” Jennifer Birkholz, assistant park superintendent, adds that “It would be hard to imagine where the park would be today without this unbelievably dedicated group of people, but thankfully we don’t have to,” shares Chris Holicek, Friends of Peninsula State Park Friends, president.