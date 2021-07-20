“Friends” the parody musical is coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- I’ll be there for you, but will you be at the FRIENDS the parody off-Broadway musical when it comes to Green Bay?

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce that tickets for the musical will go on sale Thursday, July 22, starting at 11 a.m. The performance is set for Saturday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m.

FRIENDS: the parody musical comedically teases the 90’s classic series about a group of 20-something young adults making their way through life, trying not to feel like they’re stuck in second gear, in Manhattan.

During the musical, you will see a performance of the best moments from the decade-long-running series. Some of the songs this talented cast will perform include;

“495 Grove Street- How Can We Afford this Place?”

“How You Doin?”- Joey

“We Were On A Break!” -Ross

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!” – Janice

“Could I BE Anymore… In Love with You” – Chandler

“We’ll Always Be There for You”

Authors Bob and Tobly McSmith have created similar tv show-inspired series, like Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical!, an NYTimes Critic Pick, 90210! The Musical, and their most recent production The Office! The Musical Parody is currently performing off-broadway in New York City City.

Friends the parody musical’s tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 22, starting at 11 a.m. You can either call Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071. Or you can go to the Weidner Center website or onto Ticket Star’s website. VIP options are available. Pre-sale tickets begin Wednesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. with the pre-save code: PIVOT.