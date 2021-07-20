GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

“Friends” the parody musical is coming to Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- I’ll be there for you, but will you be at the FRIENDS the parody off-Broadway musical when it comes to Green Bay?

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce that tickets for the musical will go on sale Thursday, July 22, starting at 11 a.m. The performance is set for Saturday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m.

FRIENDS: the parody musical comedically teases the 90’s classic series about a group of 20-something young adults making their way through life, trying not to feel like they’re stuck in second gear, in Manhattan.

During the musical, you will see a performance of the best moments from the decade-long-running series. Some of the songs this talented cast will perform include;

  • “495 Grove Street- How Can We Afford this Place?”
  • “How You Doin?”- Joey
  • “We Were On A Break!” -Ross
  • “Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!” – Janice
  • “Could I BE Anymore… In Love with You” – Chandler
  • “We’ll Always Be There for You”

Authors Bob and Tobly McSmith have created similar tv show-inspired series, like Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical!, an NYTimes Critic Pick, 90210! The Musical, and their most recent production The Office! The Musical Parody is currently performing off-broadway in New York City City.

Friends the parody musical’s tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 22, starting at 11 a.m. You can either call Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071. Or you can go to the Weidner Center website or onto Ticket Star’s website. VIP options are available. Pre-sale tickets begin Wednesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. with the pre-save code: PIVOT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kyle Malzhan 4pm hit

Greek American Giannis superfan

Soccer Mom: Glory's Mackenzie August plays season months after birth of son

One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls to Sioux Falls, 31-21

Glory end season with 3-2 win over Chicago City