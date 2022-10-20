GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Come out for a family-friendly spooky activity this Friday and Saturday, or next Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

This event will feature a hayride and a haunted house as the main attractions, but also will have a bonfire, live music, concessions, dancing, face painting, and pumpkin carving.

For people who want a calmer evening, the less scary walkthroughs will be from 6-8 p.m.

Then the real Fright Night begins! From 8-10 p.m., the lights are turned off, and spooky creatures are there to jump out and scare!

Tickets are free from ages 0-4, $10 for ages 5-18, and $15 for ages 19 and up.

To buy tickets in advance visit: Greenville Fright Night