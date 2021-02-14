Frigid temperatures warmly welcomed by sturgeon spearers

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) These frigid temperatures are a warm welcome for the opening of sturgeon spearing season.

Prehistoric fish tales usally start floating the second Saturday in February, the start of sturgeon spearing season.

Chris Chea, DNR Law Enforcement says, “We’ve had a steady flow of fish coming into the registration station. We have good clarity on both Lake Winnebago and the up river lakes so all of our station are seeing good numbers of fish.”

The biggest catch for spearers last year, were mild ice conditions, but this year’s improved water conditions may help with harvest numbers.

Shea says, “The ice conditions are a little bit thicker than last year. The clearer the water, the more likely we’re going to have a higher harvest, and this year is one of the clearest years I’ve seen in my career here.”

Kyle Vandenbloomer, a sturgeon spearer says, “The water clarity is good. We can see 18 feet to the bottom.”

Once you reel in your fish, DNR COVID-19 safety protocols make it easier to process through registration stations.

Shea says, “We’re having it be a drive-thru registration station, where the vehicle comes through. It’s basically a touchless process.”

Many spearers hope to catch the “big one”like Kyle’s 90 pounder, but often the experience is best prize.

Vandenbloomer says, “My uncle passed away a couple weeks ago so. he was by myside. It’s crazy how that stuff works but he definitely was.”

The spearing season continues for the next 15 days or until any of the sex-specific harvest caps have been reached.