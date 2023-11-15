(WFRV) – The United States Food & Drug Administration says that Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall for 16,100 bags of Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps that may contain undeclared milk ingredients due to the unintended presence of caramel-seasoned crisps.

The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer complaint. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume crisps contained inside the recalled bags.

Frito-Lay says that consumers would have been able to purchase the 6¼-ounce bags as early as September 13, 2023.

The product covered by this recall was distributed to retail stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

According to Frito-Lay, no other Off The Eaten Path products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled. Additionally, no allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.

If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately. Frito-Lay has informed the Food and Drug Administration of this action.

