Frog survey routes in NE Wisconsin, Wisconsin DNR asks for volunteers to lend an ear

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: A.B. Sheldon

(WFRV) – It’s not something you’d think of doing in your spare time, but it might become a favorite hobby.

The Wisconsin DNR is looking for volunteers to lend their ear to help with two different frog and toad surveys.

Yes, frog and toad surveys.

One survey will have volunteers drive along set routes three nights during frog mating season. The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey began in the early 1980s and is known as the longest-running citizen science frog calling survey. Volunteers survey one night in early spring, late spring and summer, making 10 stops per night.

There are two routes in Manitowoc County, one in Door County and another in Marinette County.

The other is also a phenology survey which will help understand how climate change may affect frogs and how they breed with the fluctuating spring weather. This second survey person can complete at home or near a wetland, lake or river.

For those new to the frog listening business, the Wisconsin DNR has given some short videos on all 12 frog and toad species in the state and what to listen for.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season