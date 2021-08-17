‘Frogger’ event to be held across Brown County on August 19, possible tickets given to drivers

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

(WFRV) – Any motorists driving in the Brown County area on Thursday may notice a higher police presence near crosswalks.

According to officials, multiple law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking part in the final Regional Crosswalk Education and Enforcement event or ‘Frogger’.

The following agencies are participating:

  • Ashwaubenon Public Safety
  • Brown County Sheriff’s Office
  • Green Bay Police
  • De Pere Police

Law enforcement officers will be at multiple locations across Brown County including:

  • Allouez
  • Ashwabuenon
  • Bellevue
  • Denmark
  • De Pere
  • Green Bay
  • Howard
  • Suamico

The officers will monitor traffic in crosswalk areas, and vehicles will be reportedly stopped if they fail to yield to pedestrians. Warnings or even tickets could be handed out. The goal of the program is to highlight the importance of yielding to pedestrians, as well as preparing children as the school year approaches.

More information regarding the Yield to Your Neighbor program can be found on their website.

