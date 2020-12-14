From $160 to $5,000 and growing, Paul Pence Project honors local student’s wish

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Classmates of a local student, Paul Pence, who has passed away, honored his memory and set out to accomplish his wish to help the poor.

According to Paul’s parents, after his passing, they would find money all over the house and believe it was Paul’s doing.

So far, Paul’s parents say they have found around $160, which they believe was left by their son.

Paul’s parents then divvied up that money and gave $5 to each of his classmates to help the poor, his classmates now have turned that money into $5,000 and a table full of donations.

Paul’s classmates have named this effort the Paul Pence Project and are encouraging the community to continue to pitch in and help honor Paul and his wish to help those in need.