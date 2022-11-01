APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man sent 12 monarch butterflies to conservationists in Texas on Monday, the butterflies arrived at their new home on Tuesday afternoon.

Butterfly enthusiast, Jack Voight, sent the 12 monarchs to south Texas to help do his part to make sure monarch butterflies don’t go extinct.

The conservationists in Texas are actively working to protect monarch butterflies, whose population is dwindling throughout the country.

Voight says that he hopes that the monarch can soon become Wisconsin’s state butterfly, “I’d like to see the monarch butterfly become the state butterfly of Wisconsin, we don’t have one. So if that happens, more people will be willing to create habitats for monarchs.

“It’s important to teach children because this is what draws them in to be interested in taking care of our environment,” explained a butterfly expert, Suzanne Tilton.

Even after a cross-country trip, the journey for the monarch butterflies has only just begun.