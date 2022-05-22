GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several people across northeast Wisconsin have been doing all they can to help Ukrainians fighting overseas. One group that has been among those most active in this effort is Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

And on Saturday, this group made another valiant push to help raise awareness of the crisis in Ukraine by hosting an “author meet” in Green Bay featuring Ukrainian-American author, Dr. Ruslana Westerlund.

Dr. Westerlund, who now resides in Wisconsin, is the author of “From Borsch to Burgers” which was published in 2019. The memoir chronicles her immigration as well as her journey to making a new life in the United States.

“It’s a metaphor for cross-cultural living. I am Ukrainian and I have been living in the states since 1995 and so in this book, I talk about what it means to live cross-culturally I talk a lot about Ukraine and about my upbringing and my childhood, and also about my life in the midwest in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” shared Dr. Westerlund.

Dr. Westerlund was invited to the event to share some of these life stories with guests so that they can learn more about what life in Ukraine was like for her.

During the event, Dr. Westerlund also talked about the resilient people of Ukraine and the important history of Ukraine’s centuries-long fight for independence, which helped Wisconsinites learn more about why this fight is so important to the people of Ukraine.

Those interested in reading “From Borsch to Burgers” and learning more about Dr. Westerlund and her unique story can purchase the memoir on Amazon.