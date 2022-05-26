GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of Lombardi Middle School students released fish that they raised into the wild on May 26.

During the school year, the students gained valuable life lessons and knowledge by taking care of Brown Trout. The students received the fish as eggs, took care of them, and watched them grow into ready-to-release fingerlings.

Lombardi Middle School students worked in coordination with the Wisconsin DNR Fisheries to raise the trout. A tank, water chiller and other items needed to raise the fish were funded by Green Bay Trout Unlimited.

Students needed to test the water every other day to keep nitrate and pH levels at an acceptable level for the trout to live.

The fish were released into the wild at the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park.