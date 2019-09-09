From foghorns to flashing lights, Packers announce new elements to help “competitive environment”

GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — From foghorns to flashing lights, the Green Bay Packers have finally announced new graphics, lighting, effects, and fireworks aimed at enhancing the home-field advantage.

The team says that after testing the new elements during the preseason, these new elements are sure “to help take Lambeau Field’s competitive environment to the next level.”

Enhanced video board prompts and graphics as well as fresh music and more fireworks will be on display.

“Many of the new elements will be geared toward this year’s game entertainment theme, ‘Embracing the Frozen Tundra,'” according to the Packers.

Fans will also see a new pregame video highlighting Green Bay and the Frozen Tundra, enhanced team and player introductions with new visual effects, as well as additional celebratory effects after touchdowns.

In more recent years, the Packers have introduced various entertainment themes and initiatives, including “Get Loud Lambeau” and “G-Force,” as well as the Tundra Line drum line, to energize the crowd.

As the NFL’s gameday environment continues to evolve, the Packers aim to honor Lambeau’s many beloved traditions, including celebrating touchdowns with the song “Bang the Drum All Day,” and polka dancing to “Roll out the Barrel,” while also developing new ways for fans to engage with and have an impact on the game.