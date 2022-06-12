APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in history, the relics of an internationally recognized Catholic Saint are making their way throughout northeastern Wisconsin.

The relics of St. Bernadette, which are situated in Lourdes, France, have left their home to tour the United States.

As part of this tour, the relics are making stops at two parishes in the Diocese of Green Bay, as well as at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion.

A schedule for the tour in Wisconsin is as follows:

June 12 – June 13: The relics of St. Bernadette will be at St. Bernadette Parish in Appleton

The relics of St. Bernadette will be at St. Bernadette Parish in Appleton June 14: The relics of St. Bernadette will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in De Pere

The relics of St. Bernadette will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in De Pere June 15 – June 16: The relics of St. Bernadette will be at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion

According to church officials, the Diocese of Green Bay will be the only stop for the relic within Wisconsin and its surrounding states for visitors to learn about the Saint and venerate the relics.

“The veneration of relics is a beautiful tradition in the Catholic Church that allows the faithful to better contemplate and appreciate the life and witness of the Saints to whom the relic belongs,” said Rev. John Broussard, C.P.M. and Rector of The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help. “The veneration of a Saint`s relic is always oriented back to God and His love for us, shown brightly through the life and mission of that Saint.”

Veneration will be available at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help from June 15 to June 16.