DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A little bit of Wisconsin golfing history is finding new life at another facility after Highland Ridge Golf Course announced its closure.

The recognizable “gong” has found a new home at Hilly Haven and will be placed in the driving range for golfers to aim at.

Wisconsin Junior Golf Tour purchased the driving range and hopes it will draw a new generation of athletes.

“It’s a great tool to have,” said Hilly Haven Co-Owner Charlie Demske. “How much more fun can it be than to hit a gong on the driving range?”

As for Tournament Director for Wisconsin Junior Golf Tour, Ryan Champeau, he says golf is just a perfect sport to get out of the house and enjoy the weather.

Wisconsin Junior Golf has upcoming events in Luxemburg and an adult/junior event at Northbrook on June 4, where kids, parents, and grandparents can golf on the same team.