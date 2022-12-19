GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Billie Sue Williams was homeless for 4 years, but now she runs her very own nail salon, Emerald City Nails.

Until the age of 18, Williams lived on the Menominee Reservation. When she was old enough, she moved to Green Bay in hopes to start living her adult life. However, her transition did not go as planned.

Williams says, “Having difficulties at such a young age, I found myself in a really hard time, and I became homeless.”

While she was relying on friends’ couches and House of Hope to provide her shelter, Williams made the difficult decision to let her children be raised by her mother.

“Having to let my two older kids go because I didn’t want them to be homeless with me, I let them go with their grandparents, so that was hard,” Williams says.

However, Williams was able to turn her life around. She went to cosmetology school, got married, and started her own nail salon, Emerald City Nails in downtown Green Bay.

Williams also tells Local 5 she never thought she would be able to achieve this kind of success, saying, “When I was growing up, I wasn’t taught how to own a business. I wasn’t even told that it was something I could do.”

Now, Williams uses her talent to give free manicures to the homeless in her neighborhood.

“I feel like it helps me more than it helps them. It makes me happy to be able to do that, and just to give people a little bit of normalcy. It just feels good to take care of people,” Williams says.

Williams hopes to one day relocate her business on Washington Street in Green Bay.