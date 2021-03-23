From in-person commencement to National Agriculture Day; stories Local 5 covered on Tuesday

(WFRV) – It was a busy day across Northeast Wisconsin – the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh announced they’ll host in-person commencement in May and the Department of Health Services has updated their vaccine dashboard.

Local 5’s Eric Richards was in Green Bay with the Asian American and Pacific Islander American community along with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Police Commander Kevin Warych denouncing the acts of violence against Asians. Together they vowed to start a dialogue about any acts of hate and let victims know that they should feel comfortable speaking out.

Today is the 48th anniversary of National Agriculture Day and Local 5’s Rhonda Foxx caught up with women who are choosing the farming profession a Fox Valley Technical College. School officials want to highlight the growing numbers of women in their farming programs and say that this school year alone, more than half of the agriculture students are female.

