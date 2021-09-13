FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

From one family to another: New London family hands over reigns of Festival Foods to Skogen’s

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The only remaining Festival Foods not owned by the Skogen’s will make a transition in October.

According to Skogen’s Festival Foods, they have purchased the store in New London from the Coppersmith family. The changeover will happen on October 15.

Mike Coppersmith and his brother Ted have a long business history in New London. They began working at their parents’ New London Red Owl grocery store in the early 1970s, they purchased the business in 1979 and then began running the Festival Foods in 1999 as part of a separate franchise.

“My family and I want to thank everyone who has supported our family and our business for so many years, and we are pleased to transition to another family who puts customers and communities first,” says Mike Coppersmith.

The store is located at 308 N. Shawano Street and this will be Skogen’s Festival Food’s 36th full service supermarket in Wisconsin.

