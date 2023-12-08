APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The day that Lucy the doll broke, Shanna VanAsten knew there was trouble.

“It was a rough couple weeks, lots of crying,” she said of her daughter, seven-year-old Evie.

Lucy’s eyes were stuck open. VanAsten found a toy doctor in the U.S. but the “operation” didn’t go as planned, and her eyes still were not able to close properly.

So she reached out on Facebook and got a message from a toy doctor in South Africa who said that she would fix Lucy for free if VanAsten shipped it to her.

“There was no way we were going to be able to afford that,” VanAsten said.

It seemed as though VanAsten hit a dead end. But why go through such a great effort in the first place?

Lucy, a 1979 Pedigree First Love Doll, was VanAsten’s favorite childhood toy. She gave it to Evie when she turned three.

”I actually get to have fun all over again with this doll as a grownup,” VanAsten said. ”She just took it to another level with loving this doll.”

The two play together, sleep together, and go everywhere together: to the carnival, the circus, to church, and to school, usually wearing matching outfits.

“I never sleep without her,” Evie said.

The meaningful connection that initially struck a chord with the toy doctor, promising to fix the doll for free, also struck a chord with the toy doctor’s brother, Kevin Dyer, who is from South Africa and visits regularly after now living in Livingston, TX, just outside of Houston.

”Kevin’s like, ‘I’ll take her,'” VanAsten said. “He’s in Texas, so we just shipped her to him, and the rest of it unfolded, and it’s just kind of like a miracle.”

While away for two weeks, Dyer kept Evie updated, sending photos of Lucy riding a rocking horse, riding a tire swing, and even posing in front of Table Mountain.

“For that little girl, anytime,” Dyer said.

Dyer did not just take Lucy to Africa and back. He wanted to make the in-person delivery to Evie in Appleton.

“It was amazing. I’ve got tears in my eyes,” he said of the delivery Friday morning.

The VanAstens took Dyer out to lunch and showed him around the area. Now, Evie refers to him as “Uncle Kevin.”

”His heart must be so big,” VanAsten said, also expressing her gratitude for others back in South Africa. ”I can’t believe the outpouring from over there. I mean, we’ll never meet these people.”

Kevin has a big heart, indeed.

“I collect other dolls from other people, and we donate them to the children’s hospital,” he said.

He also has a new outlook on life.

”I just had an aneurysm two months ago. I pulled through; they gave me one in five chances of surviving, but here I am,” Dyer said. ”That’s what we’re here for, isn’t it? Because it costs nothing, helping others when you can. It’s a good thing to do.”

VanAsten can not describe her appreciation for the generosity.

”I don’t have words, I’m going to cry thinking about it, it’s so beautiful,” she said.

”There’s no leaving Lucy behind,” Evie said.