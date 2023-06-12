DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – After encountering a major setback, Kelly Schwartz and Fridge Jerky is poised for a significant comeback in northeast Wisconsin.

Back in May 2022, Schwartz pitched her beef jerky startup to the community members at the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Urban Hub. However, after the event, tragedy struck as she and her son arrived home to a smoldering house fire.

Much of Schwartz’s business equipment and marketing materials were destroyed in the fire, and it took months longer than estimate to rebuild their home.

Determined to rise from the ashes, Fridge Jerky is back and better than ever after hosting a relaunch event at 365 Main Avenue, Suite D, in D Pere.

There, they had classic jerky samples and pride themselves on being an ‘easier to chew than many other brands’ kind of company.

“I’m so grateful for the support we’ve received during one of the most difficult years of my family’s life,” said Schwartz. “I’m excited to relaunch my fresh take on jerky with the public. I truly aspire to transform the jerky industry, one piece of moist meat at a time.”

For more information about Fridge Jerky’s incredible comeback, you can visit the company’s website here.