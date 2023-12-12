KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – Blackwolf Run is known as one of Wisconsin’s premier golf courses, but officials at Destination Kohler are pioneering a way to get use out of the beautiful resort during the winter months through the brand new arrival of ‘Frozen Fairways.’

Frozen Fairways is a charming new resort experience that redefines majestic winter fun in Wisconsin. Nestled within Kohler’s scenic Blackwolf Run property, Frozen Fairways features a variety of winter experiences for all ages and interests.

The dynamic programming and curated lineup of activities and events include cherished cold-weather favorites such as ice skating and curling or more exhilarating adventures like fat tire biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding.

“Every season at Destination Kohler is an opportunity to provide magical moments for guests, and winter in Wisconsin is a wonderful time for our premiere luxury resort to shine,” said Jenna Check, Associate Director of Events & Experiences at Kohler. “The inaugural ‘Frozen Fairways’ experience completely transforms the pristine landscapes of Blackwolf Run and its iconic log cabin clubhouse into an immersive wonderland for visitors to celebrate the season’s beauty and enjoy a plethora of activities and events.”

For children, the holiday season is filled with special events, including photos with Santa, Christmas cookie decorating, magic shows, and scavenger hunts. To cap off the year, a kids’ party kicks off the New Year’s Eve celebration, followed by a breathtaking fireworks display, promising a spectacular welcome to 2024.

“Frozen Fairways is an exciting way for us to showcase Destination Kohler as a year-round haven, and we welcome this new opportunity to engage and entertain our cherished resort guests and vibrant local community throughout the winter months,” added Check.

Families interested in a day pass to Frozen Fairways can purchase one for $15 for guests 13 years or older. For guests three through 12 years old, the admission is $10. Any child under the age of two is granted complimentary access. Additionally, season passes can be purchased individually ($125), for couples ($250), or for families ($350).

The first-ever Frozen Fairways launched on December 7 and runs through February 2024.