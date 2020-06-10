From wrongly accused to attorney Jarrett Adams talks about race

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) George Floyd’s death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

Jarrett Adams has a unique perspective on that issue. He went from wrongly accused and imprisoned in Green Bay to an attorney.

Jarrett used to wear inmate number 385073, but now he helps other wrongly-accused prisoners.

As an inmate, Jarrett says he learned first-hand how divisive race can be.

Adams says, “When I was falsely accused and had my first interaction with the criminal justice system, I thought that justice was applied equally across the board. It was because of how I looked and how my accuser looked, who was white, that I never got the presumption of innocence, that is supposed to constitutionally afforded to everyone.”

Jarrett Adams not only spent ten years at the Green Bay Correctional Institute for a crime he was later exonerated from but he also began his journey to become a lawyer.

Adams says, “I didn’t feel like going to school for nine years all year round. I didn’t feel like getting up at 5 a.m in the morning and not coming home from work and school until 10 p.m. but I did because I owed it to my family.”

Very few people have suffered and overcome the criminal justice system like Jarrett and he says he has a unique perspective about the wave of protests.

Adams says, “This is what ‘Black Lives Matter’ means. We have been depicted historically in a barbaric way that continues to reach us. It was a narrative that was created that you should be terrified of all black men in men of color.”

Now black lives and blue lives find themselves at an impass in a protracted struggle.

Adams says, “I want people to understand that this didn’t just happen. It’s been going on. Now you’re getting the opportunity to see it play out now on the camera, where someone’s life is snuffed until their last gasp for breath. If that type of interaction is happening, you have to understand it’s not isolated. Nowhere else in society do you see interactions that result in the death of black men and the defense is well I feared for my life and it’s acceptable.”

Jarrett Adams has married and opened several law offices since his release but he says, “Even though I left, there’s a piece of me still incarcerated in Green Bay Correctional Facility.”

Jarrett was exonerated with the help of the Wisconsin Innocence Project and is licensed to practice law in New York and Illinois.