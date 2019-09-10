GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Frontier Airlines adds non-stop flights from Green Bay to Orlando

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Austin Straubel International Airport and Frontier Airlines have announced a new, warm weather, non-stop flight.

Starting on November 14th there will be a non-stop flight from Green Bay to Orlando, Florida operating three times a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

To celebrate this new, low-cost service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $59 for Tuesday and Thursday flights.

Warm weather, here we come! Frontier Airlines is starting new, seasonal nonstop service from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to Orlando! ☀️🏝 Book your winter warm weather getaway now: FlyFrontier.com

Posted by Austin Straubel Airport – Green Bay, WI on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Austin Straubel and Frontier recently added a non-stop flight to Denver, Colorado which received strong support from the community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories