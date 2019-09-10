Frontier Airlines adds non-stop flights from Green Bay to Orlando

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Austin Straubel International Airport and Frontier Airlines have announced a new, warm weather, non-stop flight.

Starting on November 14th there will be a non-stop flight from Green Bay to Orlando, Florida operating three times a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

To celebrate this new, low-cost service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $59 for Tuesday and Thursday flights.

Austin Straubel and Frontier recently added a non-stop flight to Denver, Colorado which received strong support from the community.