‘Frosty Family Fun Night’ happening Saturday at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is gearing up to embrace the winter season with a full lineup for their Frosty Family Fun Night on Saturday!

The event runs from 1-5 p.m. at the sanctuary and includes crafts, hikes, horse-drawn wagon rides, music from Good News Band, food from Little Jamaica, and appearances from some of the Wildlife Sanctuary ambassadors. The event is $5 per carload.

Lori Bankson, animal curator at the sanctuary, stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about bringing the community together for a fun-filled event. More information can be found by clicking the link above.

