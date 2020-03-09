Frozen & Mean Girls among shows coming to Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announces 2020-21 season

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled the 2020-21 Season including their Boldt Arts Alive! Series, Spotlight Series, and a Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America –Fox Cities Series that includes three Wisconsin premieres and returning favorites in all-new tours.

The Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America —Fox Cities Series will feature three Wisconsin Premieres including To Kill A Mockingbird, Disney’s Frozen, and Tootsie. Together, the productions have amassed 40 Tony Award® nominations and feature productions based on film, literature and a classic opera.

The 2020-21 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America—Fox Cities Series includes: Mean Girls October 13-18, 2020 To Kill A Mockingbird December 8-13, 2020 Disney’s Frozen February 24 -March 7, 2021 Cats Part of the 6-show package April 6-11, 2021 Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida May 4-9, 2021 Tootsie June 15-20, 2021

The 2020-21 Season was announced in front of nearly 1,700 Season Ticket Holders, donors, group leaders and special guests on Monday, March 9 at the ninth annual Season Reveal Event.

The event featured live performances from Disney’s Frozen, the hilarious new musical Tootsie, the brand-new tour of Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida, the fetch hit Mean Girls, returning production it gets better and, representing the Center’s Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an opening performance from Green Bay Preble High School’s recent production of Mamma Mia!

The 2020-21 Boldt Arts Alive! Series includes: L.A. Theatreworks presents Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Sitcom by Gregg Oppenheimer Tuesday, October 27, 2020 Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live! Friday, October 30, 2020 Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles Tuesday, November 10, 2020 The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences On Tour’s Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! Friday, November 13, 2020 A relaxed performance Makaroff Youth Ballet’s The Nutcracker featuring the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and Lawrence Academy Girl Choir Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20, 2020 it gets better Saturday, February 13, 2021 VocalEssence The Times They Are A-Changin’: The Words & Music of Bob Dylan Friday, March 12, 2021 Cirque de la Symphonie featuring the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Saturday, April 17, 2021 Small Island Big Song Sunday, April 18, 2021 Black Violin Thursday, April 29, 2021

The 2020-21 Spotlight Series includes: Live in Central Park Revisited: Simon and Garfunkel Thursday, November 5, 2020 One-Man Star Wars® Trilogy Saturday, November 14, 2020 One-Man Avengers A Parody Saturday, November 14, 2020 Encore Cabaret featuring Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra and Center Stage Vocalists Friday, January 8 and Saturday, January 9, 2021 Church Basement Ladies: You Smell Barn Tuesday -Thursday, March 23-25, 2021

“We are thrilled to welcome a season packed with performances that will engage audiences in the arts while challenging their perceptions. Through our Boldt Arts Alive! Series we will welcome artists to go beyond the performance and explore themes, critical topics and arts experiences in our community,” said Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen. “Our Spotlight Series will bring unique performances that will delight and entertain and our Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America —Fox Cities Series once again brings top touring productions through the Fox Cities to share a slice of Broadway right in our backyard.”

All Boldt Arts Alive! and Spotlight Series performances go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10.

Tickets may be purchased on ticketmaster.com, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or by visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton.

New Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America—Fox Cities Season Ticket Packages will be available at foxcities.broadway.com or by phone at (800) 216-SHOW (7469). Five and six-show packages will be available starting at $209 for the five-show package and $249 for the six-show package.