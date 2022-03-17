WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is ending the frozen road declaration and enacting Class II road restrictions for northern Wisconsin’s Zone 1 before the start of the weekend. But what is a Class II road and why are they being restricted?

The declaration was first put in place for Zone 1 on Dec. 30, 2021, and expanded to include all zones on Jan. 22, 2022.

The Frozen Road Law ultimately offers a temporary change in weight limitations on streets for otherwise restricted vehicles due to the cold weather. Now that the weather is becoming warmer, the declaration is ending.

According to a release, the restriction on Zone 1 is scheduled to come to a halt at 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 18, and Class II road restrictions will begin.

Zones in Wisconsin

​​WisDOT reports declarations for other zones in Wisconsin were lifted earlier in March based on frost tube readings. Class II restrictions are also already in place in Zones 2 through 5.

What is a Class II road?

WisDOT explains how Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways. They explain that Class II highways currently account for only 12% of the state highways.

A complete list of Class II roadways can be found through this link. The list also includes multiple roads in northeast Wisconsin.

Why/how are they being restricted?

When the winter weather trades off with warmer temperatures, WisDOT staff says some pavements and base materials are at their weakest due to the freezing and thawing cycle – so select multiple trip permits that exceed legal axle weights or 80,000 pounds are suspended.

This is to help highways that are susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground.

County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be impacted. WisDOT explains that decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on these roads are up to local units of government.

Overall, officials say restrictions typically happen from early March until the second week in May.

More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website under “Weight Restriction Programs.”

A recorded message with general information on road restrictions is available by calling (608) 266-8417.