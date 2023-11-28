LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Kwik Trip, Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of various fresh-cut fruit cups and tray products on Monday citing concerns over cantaloupe from TruFresh which may have a possible Salmonella contamination.

According to a release on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, three varieties of fresh-cut fruit cups and tray products contain fresh cantaloupe from TruFresh which led Kwik Trip to issue the recall.

The recall is said to include the following products that contain cantaloupe and have sell-by dates of November 4, 2023, through December 3, 2023:

6oz Mixed Fruit Cup

6oz Cantaloupe Cup

16oz Fruit Tray

Kwik Trip officials say the above products were distributed to Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores throughout the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and South Dakota.

As of now, no illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported. Officials say the recalled products should not be sold, eaten, or served. Consumers should also check their freezers and throw away any cantaloupe that may have been frozen for later use.

Kwik Trip officials say they take the safety and integrity of their products seriously and say that if anyone has a product affected by the recall, it should be thrown away immediately or returned to their local store for a potential refund.