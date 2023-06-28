GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Fourth of July approaches, fireworks are soon to be set off throughout Green Bay, but that’s not the only thing that’s causing noise throughout the city.

Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) has seen an uptick in loud exhausts from various vehicles in the Green Bay area, and officers are reminding residents that this is illegal.

Local 5 News caught up with Clint Beguhn, a Captain with GBPD, to talk more about cars revving up their loud exhausts and how it’s become a major problem.

“We’re seeing a lot more increased complaints, both through calls to law enforcement as well as emails to aldermen,” explained Beguhn. “A lot of the times were getting complaints because people in their home, they’re trying to get their kids to sleep.”

Beguhn continued to tell Local 5 News that it’s affecting patrons in restaurants as well, saying that these loud exhausts are preventing people from having a simple conversation due to the noise level.

“It’s just frustrating for a lot of people,” added Beguhn.

The Green Bay Police Department says that to have a defective exhaust is illegal and can cost just under $100 in fines. In addition, modified exhausts to make them louder has fines that can cost up to $124.

“If you have a defective exhaust, try to get it fixed,” stated Beguhn. “There’s a lot of people out there to help you. You can find a mechanic to put it on if you have to buy the part.”

Modified exhausts are becoming increasingly common among high school students, and officers say that if your child is considering installing one, you should sit down and have a conversation as to why they should not install a modified exhaust.

“Before you’re making that decision to put different pipes on your truck or your motorcycle, just consider the effects it has on the people around you,” concluded Beguhn.

Officers say they’re continuing to take action against the loud exhausts and other things that could cause issues, such as loud music during late hours of the day.