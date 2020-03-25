Frustration over refusal to delay election spurs lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Local officials’ frustration with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ refusal to order any changes to the upcoming presidential primary to protect people from the coronavirus is boiling over.
The city of Green Bay filed a federal lawsuit seeking to cancel in-person voting and give the city until June 2 to count absentee ballots.
Related: Appleton, Green Bay, Neenah mayors hoping for alternative voting method ahead of April 7 election
River Falls officials are questioning how they can run the election when Evers has issued a stay-at-home order.
They issued a statement noting that 20 poll workers have already said they won’t help on Election Day.
The election features a Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races, in addition to the presidential primary.
