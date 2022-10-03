GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival.

“People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.

As Arkin would soon find out, Hurricane Ian would be making Fort Myers one of its targets.

“Our power went out around 11 a.m. and when that happened, we lost all data on cell phones. We had between 85 and 100 miles per hour wind,” Arkin explained.

The destruction and devastation from Hurricane Ian is everywhere; a reality she now lives with every day.

“There are mile-long gas lines to get gas in your car,” Arkin said. “My husband, two days ago, waited behind 40 people to get into a grocery store.”

While she had her home spared, thousands did not. She’s also one of the lucky ones who already has her power back on. Like so many others, she’s grateful for the linemen that came from all over to help.

“They descended upon us by the tens of thousands, and I’m thinking Wisconsin Public Service is probably one of them,” said Arkin.

While the clean-up for Hurricane Ian has begun, it is hardly making a dent in what’s happened there, which is why she has a warning for everyone who normally travels south for the winter.

“You don’t want to come down here. This is not paradise. There are no beaches. There are no restaurants open. You’re waiting in line for food and gas. This is not the place to come on vacation,” Arkin said.

Florida landscapes that so many people love, forever changed by Hurricane Ian.

“Sanibel, Pine Island, Fort Myers Beach; these places are leveled,” Arkin explained.

As of Monday morning, Florida Power & Light said power had been restored to 83 percent of its customers, totaling around 1.8 million people.