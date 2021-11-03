UPDATE: Fuel spill cleared, all lanes on WIS 76 are back open in Outagamie Co.

WEDNESDAY 11/3/2021 11:59 a.m.

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The fuel spill that closed the north and southbound lanes on WIS 76 has been cleared.

There is no word on what caused the spill.

WEDNESDAY 11/3/2021 9:42 a.m.

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fuel spill is causing all lanes of WIS 76 to be closed in Outagamie County.

According to authorities, the incident happened on WIS 76 between WIS 15 and Parkview Drive around 9:15 a.m. Both northbound and southbound directions are closed.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the spill or if there were any injuries.

