FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS

Fulfilling a promise: Appleton East student swims Lake Winnebago for charity

Local News

(WFRV) – A local high schooler followed through on a promise Wednesday, swimming through a well-known lake all because of a fundraiser involving the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

Appleton East student Ian Ridlehoover swam across Lake Winnebago after the community banded together and raised over $50,000 in May.

“I decided to do the swim specifically because I’ve been swimming competitively since I was 8-years-old and I like the opportunity to use swimming to help out other people. I think that’s cool,” says Ridlehoover.

He says he is also interested in the medical field and wanted to use this as a chance to get more experience in these fields while raising money for something good.

He started at the Grundman County Boat Launch around nine in the morning and swam all the way to Stockbridge.

