GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced an overnight closure on WIS 172 eastbound in Brown County beginning on the evening of May 12.

Officials say the closure is part of the resurfacing-level project taking place throughout WIS 172 with numerous structure and ramp improvements between the airport and I-41.

The upcoming overnight closure of WIS 172 eastbound will begin on Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. and go until Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

Traffic impacts of upcoming closure:

Eastbound WIS 172 full closure between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13 Motorists can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172 This alternate route will not be a signed detour

Southbound I-41 off-ramp to westbound WIS 172 closed

10 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 5 a.m. Saturday, May 13

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Ongoing closure:

Westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to southbound I-41 is closed through May 22 Detour: Use northbound I-41, exit at the Lombardi Avenue interchange, and use the southbound I-41 on-ramp at the Lombardi interchange to rejoin southbound I-41



The most current contractor schedule of operations, overnight ramp closures, and other traffic impacts can be found on the WIS 172 construction project website.