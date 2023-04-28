GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), has announced an overnight closure of WIS 172 eastbound in Brown County for Friday, April 29.
The closure is part of the ongoing resurfacing-level project taking place on various sections of WIS 172 between Austin Straubel International Airport and I-41.
Work is also taking place on WIS 172 between I-41 and I-43, officials say.
Upcoming traffic impact
- Eastbound WIS 172 FULL CLOSURE between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41
- 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29
- Motorists can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida Street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172
- This alternate route will not be a signed detour.
- 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29
- Southbound I-41 off-ramp to westbound WIS 172 CLOSED
- 10 p.m., Friday, April 28 to 5 a.m., Saturday, April 29
Ongoing closure
- The westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to southbound I-41 is closed. It will open on May 22
- Detour: Use northbound I-41, exit at the Lombardi Avenue interchange, and use the southbound I-41 on-ramp at the Lombardi interchange to rejoin southbound I-41
For more information about the WIS 172 construction project, click here.