GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), has announced an overnight closure of WIS 172 eastbound in Brown County for Friday, April 29.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

The closure is part of the ongoing resurfacing-level project taking place on various sections of WIS 172 between Austin Straubel International Airport and I-41.

Work is also taking place on WIS 172 between I-41 and I-43, officials say.

Upcoming traffic impact

Eastbound WIS 172 FULL CLOSURE between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29 Motorists can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida Street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172 This alternate route will not be a signed detour.

between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41 Southbound I-41 off-ramp to westbound WIS 172 CLOSED 10 p.m., Friday, April 28 to 5 a.m., Saturday, April 29



Ongoing closure

The westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to southbound I-41 is closed. It will open on May 22 Detour : Use northbound I-41, exit at the Lombardi Avenue interchange, and use the southbound I-41 on-ramp at the Lombardi interchange to rejoin southbound I-41



For more information about the WIS 172 construction project, click here.