TUESDAY, 2/21/2023, 4:37 p.m.

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Freemont-Wolf River Fire Chief Shorty Miller has released more details to Local 5 News about the fire in the Town of Wolf River.

According to Chief Miller, around 2:30 p.m., crews were sent to the residence on Rosa Road for a report of a chimney fire. By the time authorities arrived on the scene, the fire had fully engulfed the home.

Miller reports that the occupants of the home were able to self-evacuate, and there are no injuries at this time.

The fire is “pretty much” under control, and the Freemont-Wolf River Fire Department will continue investigating what caused the fire.

TUESDAY, 2/21/2023, 4:06 p.m.

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Several agencies are working toward extinguishing a house fire in Winnebago County.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is on Rosa Road in the Town of Wolf River. Details circulating the fire are sparse at this time, but Local 5 News is on the scene working to learn more.

Anyone traveling in the area should avoid Rosa Road while emergency services work to get the fire under control.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.