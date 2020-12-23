GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Fun Christmas gifts delivered to Green Bay's Freedom House

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Organizations throughout the city are pitching in to give back to local families.

Children and families at Freedom House Ministries were surprised with a fun new, hands-on games.

One special game that was delivered is called Hole-E-Moley, a one-of-a-kind electronic bag toss game with light up targets and auto-scoring synced with an app.

Bay Tek Entertainment Director of Marketing & E-Commerce, Tonita Proulx says it didn’t take long to come up with the idea to help give back, “It was a lot of people getting together and organizations and reaching out to see who would help fund this effort, to be able to be here today.”

The surprise gift was delivered by Green Bay Blizzard’s Bruiser the Yeti.

