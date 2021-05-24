Fun in the sun: Noah’s Ark Waterpark set to open on May 29

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Noah’s Ark Waterpark will open for its 42nd season on Saturday, May 29.

With COVID-19 shortening the waterpark’s 2020 season, Noah’s Ark is excited to have guests back.

“All signs point to a great, bounce-back summer for Noah’s Ark, and we’re so excited to welcome guests back. America’s Largest Waterpark will be the place to be for good, clean, safe fun!” says new General Manager Roland Reyes.

Noah’s Ark will follow the latest guidance from the CDC and says that people who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask or social distance. However, those who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask, unless at a water-based attraction. There will be sanitizing stations across the waterpark.

Attractions like Tadpole Bay and Toucan Twisters will open for the 2021 season after remaining closed in 2020.

More information regarding all things Noah’s Ark Waterpark, can be found on their website.