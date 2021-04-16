Fun in the sun: Special Olympics WI announce Sun Run & Solar Plunge

(WFRV) – The debut of the Sun Run & Polar Plunge will take place at six locations across Wisconsin, including Green Bay and Oshkosh.

The event is run by Special Olympics Wisconsin and will have something for everyone. As opposed to jumping into icy water during the annual Polar Plunge, participants can jump into less chilly water during June.

According to officials, the event runs from June 5 through June 26. There will also be a virtual option for those who want to join in on the action.

The Green Bay location is Bay Beach and the Oshkosh location is at Menominee Park & Zoo.

The cost is $75 for those 11 years and older, with $35 due at registration. Children up to four are free and the cost for children between five and ten years old is $35.

“We’re extremely excited at the opportunity to work with Special Olympics Wisconsin on the new Sun Run & Solar Plunge,” says Monona Police Department Community Relations Officer and LETR member, Nate Reynolds.

During the Sun Run & Solar Plunge series, Special Olympics Wisconsin will also be showcasing their Young Athletes program, an innovative and inclusive sport and play program for children ages two to ten years old with and without intellectual disabilities.

More information about the event can be found on Special Olympics Wisconsin’s website.